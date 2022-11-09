Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.64.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
