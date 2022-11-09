Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Moleculin Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Moleculin Biotech worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.