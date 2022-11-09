Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

