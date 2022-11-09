Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 178,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

