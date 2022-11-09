Monero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169.16 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $169.16 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,367 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.