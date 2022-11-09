Monero Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $137.51 or 0.00748506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $164.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,370.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00324148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00118656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00559050 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00227749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00229703 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,198,185 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

