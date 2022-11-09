MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $137.48

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $137.48 and last traded at $139.61, with a volume of 8372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.89.

MongoDB Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 28.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

