Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.97. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

