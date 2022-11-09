Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,227,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,072. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.97. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

