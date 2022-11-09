Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $190.41 million and approximately $21.05 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00085211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00014221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00023416 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,042,270,370 coins and its circulating supply is 430,781,490 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

