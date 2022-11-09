Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,470 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,203 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($47.21) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,671. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

