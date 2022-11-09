Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.75% of VOXX International worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 593.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,326,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 303,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 151.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VOXX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,737. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,290.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,950,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,322,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $66,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 540,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,290.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,146 shares of company stock worth $3,060,007. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

