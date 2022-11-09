Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 592,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,844,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

