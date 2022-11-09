Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.18. 71,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,842. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

