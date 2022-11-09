Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 4.59% of Geospace Technologies worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens bought 19,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,904.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 19,369 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $95,682.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,904.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,569 shares of company stock worth $139,691. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Geospace Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 8,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,366. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.