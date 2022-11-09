Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 195 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.