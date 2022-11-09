Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 387 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in GSK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($21.60) to GBX 1,850 ($21.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($20.15) to GBX 1,500 ($17.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

