Morgan Stanley Raises Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $7.90

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $7.90 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Vivint Smart Home Price Performance
VVNT stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.07. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
