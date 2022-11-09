Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $547,213.70 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,365 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.38, for a total transaction of $547,213.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,511,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,864,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of MORN stock traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $228.74. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,353. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morningstar Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on MORN. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

