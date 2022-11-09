Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSI stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,677. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.56. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 44,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 34.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

