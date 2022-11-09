MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, hitting $464.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.75 and its 200-day moving average is $438.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

