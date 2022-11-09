Multichain (MULTI) Price Hits $3.53 on Top Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Multichain has a total market cap of $64.80 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for $3.53 or 0.00019796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00544142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.90 or 0.28324502 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

