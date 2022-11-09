Multichain Price Down 27.2% This Week (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00019719 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Multichain has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $56.89 million and $4.09 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00534668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,447.67 or 0.27850000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

