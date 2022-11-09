My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0574 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 24.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $928,657.06 and $684,057.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.01700149 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00028785 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00050450 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.31 or 0.01640725 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

