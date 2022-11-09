My DeFi Pet Price Down 11.7% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0733 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.04 or 0.01786287 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006307 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00045631 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.50 or 0.01713260 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

