Nano (XNO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.80 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $84.08 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00321980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00121078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.77 or 0.00759978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00562749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00230084 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

