Nano (XNO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.93 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Nano has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.70 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,305.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00324163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00022478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00117598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00747632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00558311 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00226349 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

