NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 2.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 9,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

NanoXplore Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

About NanoXplore

(Get Rating)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.