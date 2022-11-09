Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 215.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 212.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 273.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 103.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
