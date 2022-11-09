Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 215.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 212.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 273.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 103.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

