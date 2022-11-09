Nathaniel Rose Purchases 7,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,457. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.