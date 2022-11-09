Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 6.9%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.29. 30,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,328,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.