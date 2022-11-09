Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $3,072.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,813,136 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

