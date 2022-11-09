Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $105,867.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0566 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $105,867.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00129395 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00231285 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00066098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00027792 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,808,634 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

