Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.
Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance
NYSE NMM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.
Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
NMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.