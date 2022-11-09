Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter.

NYSE NMM opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $329,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

