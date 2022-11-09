Nblh Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.00 Million (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $153.00 million and approximately $1,815.00 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.01864569 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $216.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars.

