Needham & Company LLC Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $72.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,855. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Insider Activity

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.