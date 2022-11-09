NEM Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEM has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $311.27 million and approximately $14.25 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

