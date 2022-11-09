Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $6.97 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Neo has a total market cap of $491.86 million and approximately $85.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $6.97 or 0.00039874 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neo has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.