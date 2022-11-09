Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.11 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $96.11 million and $3.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

