NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NetEase Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NTES stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in NetEase by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after buying an additional 534,272 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth $47,999,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 219.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 745,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 512,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 8,032.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 442,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

