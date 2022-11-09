Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.95. 175,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

