Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 2.7 %

NFLX traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, reaching $256.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average is $216.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

