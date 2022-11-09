Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $640.43 million and $4.74 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003012 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00547640 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,003.24 or 0.28525699 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000332 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
