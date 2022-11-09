New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

