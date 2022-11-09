New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th.
New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $6.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.
New Fortress Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:NFE opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
