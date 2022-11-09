New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

New Relic Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,108. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,675 shares of company stock worth $6,433,238. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in New Relic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New Relic by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in New Relic by 17.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

