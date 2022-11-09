Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Trading Down 0.2%

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.
Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.
