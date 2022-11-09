Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. 6,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 960,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

