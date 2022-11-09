Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $35,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after acquiring an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,316,140,000 after buying an additional 1,225,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,237,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,565,000 after buying an additional 69,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.84. 229,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,281,352. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

