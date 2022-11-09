News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 3,886,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of News

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in News by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

About News

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

