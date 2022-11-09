News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. 3,886,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at News
In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of News
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.37.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWSA)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.