Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 4103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions ( CVE:NXH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

