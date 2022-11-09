Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.36

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 4103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
