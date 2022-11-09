Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as low as 2.23 and last traded at 2.32, with a volume of 146307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.37.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.33.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

In related news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 3,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,943,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 27,992,729.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Nextdoor Stock Down 8.2 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $40,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $822.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of 3.20.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

